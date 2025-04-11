"Ex on the Beach": Start verschoben! Wann kommen die neuen Folgen?
Die sechste Staffel von "Ex on the Beach" kommt erst mit Verspätung auf die Bildschirme. Wann und wie geht es weiter?
Schlechte Nachrichten für alle "Ex on the Beach"-Fans! Wie der offizielle Instagram-Account des Formats mit einem Video bekannt gibt, muss der Staffelstart aus derzeitig noch unbekannten Gründen um eine Woche verschoben werden.
"Ex on the Beach": Staffelstart im Mai
Das bedeutet, dass die neuen Folgen also nicht mehr am 28. April, sondern erst am 5. Mai zu RTL+ kommen.
Doch der Sender verspricht, dass unsere Geduld belohnt wird - und zwar mit Doppelfolgen! Da kann man eine derartige Verschiebung doch schonmal in Kauf nehmen, oder?
"Ex on the Beach" Staffel 6: Wer ist dabei?
"Ex on the Beach": Die Kandidatinnen
Nana, 35
Franzi, 30 ("Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love", "Reality Queens – Auf High Heels durch den Dschungel")
Marlisa, 29 ("Temptation Island", "Prominent Getrennt", "Reality Queens – Auf High Heels durch den Dschungel")
Patrizia, 28
Jennifer, 27 ("Love Island", "Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love")
Venera, 27
Shakira, 26 ("Bachelor", "Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love")
Jenny G., 25 ("Love Island")
Sahel, 25 ("Germany Shore")
Linda, 24 ("Germany‘s next Topmodel", "Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love")
Marta, 24
Bianca, 23 Own ("Germany‘s next Topmodel")
Chiara, 23 ("Take Me Out")
Coco, 23 ("Take Me Out")
„Ex on the Beach“: Die Kandidaten
Fabio, 35
Calvin, 32 ("Temptation Island", "Kampf der Realitystars", "#CoupleChallenge")
Marvin, 30 ("Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love“, "#CoupleChallenge")
"Teezy", 30 ("Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love", "Ex on the Beach")
Marc-Robin, 29 ("Temptation Island", "Prominent Getrennt")
Luca, 28 ("Love Island")
Joshua "Joshi", 25 ("Are You The One")
Jermaine, 20 ("Germany Shore")
"Ex on the Beach": Die Paare
Nastasia "Nastia", 24 ("Temptation Island", "Take Me Out") und Tobias, 26 ("Take Me Out")
Vivien "Vivi" Tzouvaras, 25 und Moumen "Mo" Kam Naksh, 26 ("Temptation Island")
Quellen
Instagram / @exonthebeach.de