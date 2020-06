Curvy Models: Die zehn begehrtesten Plus-Size-Models weltweit

View this post on Instagram

Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself. I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked. Okay, GO! For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @FriendlyHouseLA, a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…💵